Dallas Cowboys, rookie QB Ben DiNucci take a 9-7 lead at halftime

Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz in the end zone during the first half of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. AP

Don’t give up on the improbable, maybe not the impossible, but the improbable dream for the Dallas Cowboys and rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

With Andy Dalton out with a concussion, the seventh-round pick became the 14th rookie quarterback to start a game in franchise history.

And the Cowboys threw caution to the wind early with a double reverse to rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the game for 19 yards.

DiNucci eventually led the Cowboys to a field goal and 3-0.

The much-maligned defense then got back-to-back sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, including a forced fumble by Donovan Wilson.

Of course, DiNucci gave it right back when he sacked fumbled a few plays later to kill a potential scoring drive.

The Eagles marched 83 yards on 10 plays to take a 7-3 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to TCU product Jalen Reagor, the first of his career.

A sack of Wentz and forced fumble by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch set up another Cowboys scoring drive.

Greg Zeurlein nailed his second kick from 49 yards out to make the score 7-6.

The highlights of the first half included the Cowboys opening up the playbook. In addition to the double reverse on the opening drive, the Cowboys unveiled the wildcat formation for the first time with running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson taking direct snaps from center.

There was also a Jet sweep to Tony Pollard with Elliott as the lead blocker and a fake reverse to Lamb, gaining 14 yards.

And they even attempted a throw back pass to receiver Cedric Wilson. But he kept it because no one was open.

DiNucci completed six of 14 passes for 56 yards in the first half. Elliott added 29 on the ground.

Give the Cowboys defense credit for the keeping the Eagles offense in check with three sacks and three turnovers.

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs had an amazing interception on Wentz in the end zone to turn Philadelphia back late in the second quarter. It was the second interception of the season for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys took a 9-7 lead on a 59-yard field goal by Zeurlein. It’s their first halftime lead since the season opener and the first time in seven games that they won the turnover battle and haven’t trailed by double digits.

There’s still 30 minutes of football left, but a win would put the Cowboys in first place in the NFC East.