Dallas Cowboys list QB Andy Dalton as doubtful but not yet ruled out for Eagles game

The Dallas Cowboys have officially listed quarterback Andy Dalton as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton has not yet been ruled out but the Cowboys are not holding out much hope.

Owner Jerry Jones said Dalton, “should be ready to go next week,” on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday.

Dalton is still in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of last Sunday’s 25-3 loss to Washington and has yet to be cleared to practice, let alone play.

Rookie Ben DiNucci has taken all the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start against the Eagles.

“If Andy would practice Saturday that would be the only chance he would have to play in the game,” McCarthy said. “As of right now, he’s not scheduled to practice.”

Might Dalton be active for the game and serve as the backup to DiNucci?

“You look at all your scenarios but until he comes out and he’s been cleared by the medical staff, then we really can’t entertain that decision,” McCarthy said. “But that’s definitely an option.”

As of now, former SMU and Texas quarterback, Garrett Gilbert is slated to be DiNucci’s backup.

Gilbert has been with the Cowboys for two weeks, signing after Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a fractured ankle.

“Garrett’s clearly a whole week better than he was last week,” McCarthy said. “I think like any quarterback, particularly one that comes to you midseason, it’s a challenge. But I thought he’s made a tremendous leap this week from last week. You just see it with the timing, particularly with the perimeter players. There’s not a whole lot of plays that we have in the plan that he hasn’t been exposed to at some point in his career.”