Beyond the Dallas Cowboys’ ugly loss to Washington lies an even uglier truth

It’s hard to call the Dallas Cowboys quitters after the way they have battled back in games this season from large deficits.

Of course, that was the Cowboys BD, before quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season with fractured ankle.

Whatever fight that was in that version of the team has all but left with Prescott.

The team has scored just one touchdown the past two games and have been beaten by scores of 38-10 and 25-3 by the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team within seven days. Cumulatively, they’ve been outscored by 50 points in that span.

This is a team that has been beaten down. There’s diminished will, as well as diminished skill due to the absence of Prescott and five other starters who are done for the year with injuries. And that doesn’t include three more players who were out for Sunday’s game against Washington.

And when quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out in the third quarter of the Washington game two weeks after losing Prescott, being demoralized is understandable.

Being gutless is not.

There is no other way to describe the teams response to watching Dalton head getting dribbled on the turf and being rendered temporarily unconscious by a dirty and cheap hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

Not one Cowboys player stood up to Bostic. No Cowboys got in Bostic face as he paraded around Dalton before being penalized and ejected from the game.

No trash talking.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

No pushing.

No shoving.

Just gutless.

A team is supposed to play for each other, have each other’s back, fight for each other and with each other, defend each other’s honor.

The Cowboys did none of that.

Gutless.

There is no other way to explain it or describe it.

There is no defending it.

It’s beyond embarrassing.

It’s downright pathetic.

A team that won’t fight for each other certainly won’t fight with each other.

The Cowboys violated the unwritten code of the locker room.

Of the streets.

Of life.

If I can’t trust you to have my back, I can’t run with you.

This goes beyond feeling sorry for yourself because of your disappointing plight.

There is a difference between getting beat on a play or beat in a game and getting beaten up or beaten down.

The Cowboys allowed Bostic to walk off the field and into the locker room with no push back.

Is this what they’ve become in Year 60 of this once proud franchise.

Just gutless.