More of the same woes as Dallas Cowboys trail Washington big at halftime

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up in front of VOTE signage on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) AP

So what did you expect from the Dallas Cowboys in the first half Sunday?

A week of frustration and finger pointing was supposed to spark inspired play against Washington?

What you got was more of the same.

Another self inflicted wound that put them in an early deficit.

More blown coverages on defense that resulted in a big-play touchdown.

No protection for quarterback Andy Dalton.

And another double-digit deficit as Washington led 22-3 in the second quarter.

It was sixth straight for the Cowboys with a turnover and the sixth straight game that they trailed by 14 or more points.

Here are three takes from the first half:

Additional Cowboys turnovers

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went sleeveless Sunday in hopes of combating his fumbling problem.

But the turnovers have been a team-wide issue.

And it was quarterback Andy Dalton who fumbled after being sacked by safety Landon Collins on the first offensive drive.

The ball was recovered in the end zone by tight end Dalton Schultz for a safety.

It took the momentum away from a defense that stopped Washington on fourth and goal from the 1 on the opening drive.

The Cowboys did the only thing they couldn’t do. Turn it over.

And just before the half, with the Cowboys at Washington’s 12-yrad line, Dalton was intercepted.

Defense struggles again

The defense started bad and but then showed some life by stopping Washington on fourth down at the 1.

But it would only be short lived.

The Cowboys gave up 94 yards rushing in the first quarter, including 72 by rookie Antonio Gibson, who also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Trevon Diggs then gave up a 52-yard touchdown reception to Terry McLaurin, who was running wide open in the secondary.

Washington made it 22-3 on a touchdown pass from Kyle Allen

No life on offense

The banged up offensive line was a liability for the offense on the ground and in the air.

Dalton was sacked twice and had little time to throw.

Elliott had six carries for 20 yards.

The offensive line, which was without left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La’el Collins, center Joe Loony and right guard Zack Martin, had little chance against a Washington defensive line loaded with four first-round picks.

The biggest spark on offense was a 67-yard kickoff return by Tony Pollard. The Cowboys couldn’t even get a first down and had to settle for a 45-yard field goal.