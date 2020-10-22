Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Week 7: TV, line, time, records

We should know how ugly the Dallas Cowboys 2020 season could get Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys (2-4) play the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon at FedEx Field and to say it’s a must-win is not just a commentary on Dallas’ record, but the opponent. If you can’t beat Washington, which has lost the past five games after opening with a win against the Eagles, you’ll know that even winning the pathetic NFC East is futile.

Washington hasn’t scored more than 20 points since scoring 27 in that win against Philly. Only three teams have scored fewer points. Of course, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed a league-worst 218 points, 26 more than the next closest team.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs. Washington Football Team (1-5)

Date: Oct. 25, 2020

Time: Noon Sunday

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD.

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) with Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys +1 (Over/under: 46)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service