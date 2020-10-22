Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Week 7: TV, line, time, records

We should know how ugly the Dallas Cowboys 2020 season could get Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys (2-4) play the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon at FedEx Field and to say it’s a must-win is not just a commentary on Dallas’ record, but the opponent. If you can’t beat Washington, which has lost the past five games after opening with a win against the Eagles, you’ll know that even winning the pathetic NFC East is futile.

Washington hasn’t scored more than 20 points since scoring 27 in that win against Philly. Only three teams have scored fewer points. Of course, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed a league-worst 218 points, 26 more than the next closest team.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs. Washington Football Team (1-5)





Date: Oct. 25, 2020

Time: Noon Sunday

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD.

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) with Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys +1 (Over/under: 46)

