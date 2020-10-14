Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has never had so many injuries in such short order

When Mike McCarthy accepted Jerry Jones’ offer to become the ninth coach in Dallas Cowboys history, he didn’t enter the agreement haphazardly or whimsically.

He did so with a sound mind and body and with the expectation of taking over a roster considered by many to be as talented as any in the league.

But five weeks into the season the Cowboys are 2-3 and they must go the rest of the way without six starters who have been lost for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who was in the midst of a record-breaking campaign, is the biggest name and the latest after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in last Sunday’s 37-34 victory against the New York Giants.

The list of those players lost for the season also includes both tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La’el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackles Gerald McCoy (knee) and Trysten Hill (knee).

It’s safe to say that McCarthy didn’t sign up for this.

As a veteran coach, he knows that injuries are part of the game but he admits this is the most he’s had to deal with in such short order.

“Yeah, definitely, this is as high as I can remember, especially in this short period of time,” McCarthy said. “So, it’s an unfortunate part of it. Every team goes through it. When I look at injuries, it’s not as much or how many. It’s the distribution of injuries. It’s by position, obviously, by experience level. This has been a tough run for us so far.”

And the aforementioned list doesn’t even tell the whole story of the Cowboys’ early season losses. Seven other players being placed on injured reserve: cornerbacks Anthony Brown (ribs) and Chido Awuzie (knee), linebackers Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) and Sean Lee (hernia), center Joe Looney (knee), tackle Cam Erving (knee) and receiver Ventell Bryant (knee).

And that doesn’t include cornerback Jordan Lewis who missed the season opener with a sprained ankle.

Brown returned last week after missing the previous three games. Vander Esch, who has been sidelined since the opener, is expected back soon, possibly as early as Monday night’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“The injuries have definitely hurt us and obviously the big one to [Dak Prescott] was devastating and you hate to see it, especially to a man like that,” defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford said. “He’s an incredible individual on and off the field and it’s always sad to see. I just hope the best for him and I told him when I talked to him, Dak for president any time.”

Yet, while the injuries have hurt the team, the Cowboys are not hopeless given the presence of a proven veteran like Andy Dalton to to replace Prescott, and the weak state of the NFC East.

Despite a losing record, the Cowboys are in first place with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1), the Washington Football Team (1-4) and Giants (0-5) rounding out the division.

When Smith opted for season-ending surgery a week after Collins did, team owner Jerry Jones waxed philosophically about injuries being part of the game and winning games in the NFL being a war of attrition.

He even told an old story from former coach Barry Switzer about taking a metaphorical wagon train to California. They will lose some people. They will gain some new ones. But they were getting to California.

“He said ‘we’re going to burn some of these wagons for firewood. We’ll lose a lot of you here that are listening to me. People will be born on the way. We’ll float the Mississippi River with some of these wagons. I’m going to be there in California. I hope you’re there with me,’” Jones recalled Switzer saying. “That’s kind of like a team. And we got to get to California.”

California is the end of the season and the Super Bowl in Jones’ scenario.

Now, Jones believes Prescott’s injury impacts the “super” expectations he and McCarthy had for the season. But he plans to remain optimistic saying anything can happen, which this year has already proven.