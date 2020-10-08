Mike McCarthy does best to clean up Dallas Cowboys safety’s comments on lack of effort

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he was aware of comments made by safety Xavier Woods regarding it “not being possible for guys to go full speed for 70 plays.”

McCarthy has not had a conversation with Woods but it believes his words were misunderstood and he doesn’t have an issue with the players’ effort and commitment to giving their all on every play.

“I think it was a situation of trying to answer questions after a poor performance is the way I would classify it,” McCarthy said of Woods’ comments. “I don’t think it’s a statement that can be laid up against every possible situation in football as far as hypotheticals and things like that. We’ve addressed our performance Sunday. It was poor. The coaching on pursuit and expectations is on line with everybody’s expectations and understanding on how you play this game.”

There have been lots of questions about the Cowboys’ effort since last Sunday’s 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The defense gave up a club-record 307 yards rushing in the game.

Woods said on Wednesday that the effort has been good but that it’s not realistic to expect players to go full speed on every play, especially from the secondary.

“I mean, on certain plays some guys, I mean, me included, there may be a lack, but overall the effort is there. I mean, you don’t expect, we’re in the NFL, you don’t expect guys going full speed for 70 plays. That’s not possible. But you’re going to push all you can. You don’t expect a backside corner to make a play on the opposite side. If he’s running full speed the whole time, it’s just not possible, to be honest.”

The Cowboys (1-3) are last in the league in points allowed and are on pace to set a franchise record. They are 30th in yards allowed and 31st against the run.

But McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan have said that the issues on defense are rooted in a lack of confidence and comfort in a new scheme, not a lack of effort.

And linebacker Jaylon Smith said Woods understands the Cowboys need to play to a higher standard.

“You know, for us — it’s about the effort,” Smith said. “It’s about the attempt, the trying, the every day, the EDDs – our every day drills, the pursuit drills, getting to the ball. X understands we need to get our standard right, and that’s what we focus on. We got to be better and we will be better.”

