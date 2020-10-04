LT Tyron Smith to play vs. Browns, but Dallas Cowboys lose RT La’el Collins for season

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will start against the Cleveland Browns Sunday after missing the previous two games with a neck injury..

But any hopes the team had of getting their standout offensive line back fully intact in 2020 has been lost.

Right tackle La’el Collins, who missed the first three games of the season on injured reserve with a hip injury, will have season-ending surgery next week.

Accoriding to a source, Collins, who signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019, is slated to have arthroscopic surgery on his ailing hip.

Rookie undrafted Terence Steele has started the first three games in place of Collins at right tackle and will likely continue to go in his stead.

Brandon Knight, who has started at left tackle the past two games for Smith, is also an option.

The inactives for Sunday included quarterback Ben DiNucci, cornerback Reggie Robinson, linebacker Rashad Smith, tackle Alex Light and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.