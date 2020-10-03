Five Dallas Cowboys Things to Watch for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is leading the league in passing yards (1,188), attempts (143) and completions (96).

He is on pace for 6,336 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 16 rushing touchdowns. He would set new team records for passing yards and total touchdowns by a quarterback.

Would that guarantee him a blank check from the Cowboys after the season, considering Prescott is playing on the franchise tag for $31.4 million for 2020 and is looking to secure an annual deal in excess of $35 million?

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said it’s not about the numbers but the wins for Prescott, who is 1-2 on the season and has yet to beat a team with a winning record heading into Sunday’s game with the 2-1 Cleveland Browns.

Prescott and the Cowboys are 2-8 against teams with winning records dating back to last season.

“I think usually what gets everybody’s attention is how many wins,” Jones said. “We certainly want him to throw for whatever it takes to win games. If throwing for a lot of yards wins games, then that’s great. At the end of the day, I think our goal is to be balanced.”

The goal is to win, which makes Sunday’s game a must-win match up for Prescott and the Cowboys, who need to avoid a 1-3 start.

Here are five Cowboys things to watch for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns:

Jerry Jones expects 25,000 fans for Browns game

The Dallas Cowboys had the most fans for an NFL game in the 40-39 victory against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago with 21,708 in attendance at AT&T Stadium.

Owner Jerry Jones hopes to top that number Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with about 25,000 fans, but he wants it done safely.

“I’m not surprised that we have been able to move this thing along,” Jones said. “It will approach 25,000 if it’s not 25,000 out here Sunday at our ballgame.” A crowd of that size would likely keep the Cowboys in the lead in terms of NFL attendance. As for safety, Jones said, the team is going to continue to follow “all of the conventions that need to be adhered to ... From my perspective, it’s mask up — I use a lot of that hand lotion.”

Beginning of three-game homestand, soft schedule

The Cowboys are disappointed with their 1-2 start, although the record can not be considered a shocker. No one wants to hear that, but considering their tough early slate with games at the Los Angeles Rams and at the Seattle Seahawks coupled with the expected growing pains of a new staff with new schemes without the benefit of a regular offseason or preseason regimens.

But the Cowboys have an opportunity to get their footing with three straight home games, starting Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, to start a final 13-game run that is tied with the New Orleans Saints as the easiest strength of schedule in the league.

Following the 2-1 Browns, the Cowboys host the 0-3 New York Giants and the 2-1 Arizona Cardinals before visiting the 1-2 Washington Football Team to close out the month.

Ground game battle between Ezekiel Elliott and Browns twosome

Running back Ezekiel Elliott needs a bounce back game after being a non-factor against the Seattle Seahawks last week with 14 carries for 38 yards and a couple of dropped passes in a 38-31 loss.

Elliott got a six-year, $90 million contract extension heading into last season to be a difference maker, and he needs to be a difference maker Sunday in order to give the offense more balance so it can control the clock and take some pressure off the Cowboys’ struggling defense.

Elliott will be playing opposite a Cleveland rushing attack that is doing just that with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb has 292 yards rushing, good enough for fourth in the NFL. Hunt has 204 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards carry.

Tyron Smith should play but who will start at right tackle

Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith should be back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a neck injury.

Smith was listed as questionable on the official injury report after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but it’s a positive step forward.

If Smith is back, the question is who starts at right tackle between Terence Steele and Brandon Knight. Steele has started the past three games, but Knight has been more impressive in his work the past two weeks in place of Smith.

No matter who it is, they will have to be on their toes to contain Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, an Arlington native and one of the league’s premier pass rushers who is looking to make a splash in a return to his hometown.

Garrett can wreck Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing game all by himself.

Defense needs to communicate and make plays

The Cowboys secondary will be under microscope after too many coverage busts against the Seahawks. Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is licking his chops and the cornerbacks will need safety help over the top.

The Cowboys woes on defense are not just a secondary issue as the unit gives up 404.7 yards per game. Only six teams have allowed more.

The Cowboys have had trouble stopping the run as well as getting pressure on the quarterback.

The Cowboys have given up 97 points, the most in franchise history through the first three games of the season. Only the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons have given up more through three games this season. And the unit has only recorded two turnovers.

The Cowboys have also given up 15 plays of 20 yards or more, which has them tied for third-most in the league.

“Communication is usually the root of a defense’s success,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s about making the calls. It’s the recognition and the anticipation of all concepts. It’s a new system. It’s a new scheme. We’ve anticipated some bumps in the road. All we can do now is learn from it.”

“You want to build off all the things you’ve done well and continue to hold on to that and grow there.”