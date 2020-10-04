Mike McCarthy era off to unconscionable start after Dallas Cowboys’ loss to Browns

Unsatisfactory.

Unacceptable.

Unconscionable.

Those are the only ways to describe the start of the Mike McCarthy era with the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday’s unforgivably bad start in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns to drop to 1-3 before 25,021 fans AT&T Stadium, a new record crowd for an NFL game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns (3-1) simply had their way with a now historically bad Cowboys defense, which has allowed more points through four games than any unit in franchise history and has now allowed 38 more points in three straight games for the first since the expansion season of 1960.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys No. 1 ranked offense was no help. After taking a 14-7 lead, fumbles on back to back drives by Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott help fuel a run of 34 straight points by the Browns, including scores on consecutive drives to blow the game open at 41-14, leaving the Cowboys listless and helpless.

When Jerry Jones hired McCarthy to replace a fired Jason Garrett after an 8-8 campaign in 2019, it was because he thought they had the talent to win quickly and immediately.

No expected utter futility through four games and absolute desperation.

The Browns game was supposed to start a revival for the Cowboys after a 1-2 start with two losses on the road. It was the beginning of a three-game home stretch at AT&T Stadium.

It proved to be continuation of the Cowboys’ woes against winning teams. The Cowboys are now 2-9 against teams with winning records dating back to the start of 2019, including 0-3 in 2020.

The Cowboys trailed 31-14 at halftime Sunday one week after trailing 30-15 in the third quarter of a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and two weeks after rallying from a 19-point halftime deficit for a 40-39 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott led the Cowboys on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives with three straight two-point conversions to narrow the lead to 41-38 with 3:47 left.

But Cowboys defense that allowed 31 points, 24 first downs and 333 yards, including 9.5 yards per carry on the ground in the first half en route to a 31-14 deficit, couldn’t be trusted.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went 50 yards to the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown one play after a failed onside kick attempt by the Cowboys.

Prescott completed 41 of 57 passes for 502 yards with four touchdown passes, but he threw an interception to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward at the 3 to end any possible comeback.

Prescott set an NFL record for most passing yards in the first four games of a season with his third straight game of 450 or more yards.

It was of little consolation for a Cowboys team that must now try to pick up the pieces against the winless New York Giants next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.