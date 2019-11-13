Dallas Cowboys
Response to Ellie Goulding’s Salvation Army demand elicits strong reaction from other side
Who exactly is the more aggrieved party here?
English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is threatening to pull out of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day television performance unless the Salvation Army makes a donation to the LGBTQ community.
The request comes after Goulding’s social media post on Instagram Tuesday elicited backlash from fans. Goulding posted an image of her helping out the Salvation Army in New York, which instigated accusations of trans and LGBTQ phobia by the international Christian charitable organization.
Goulding responded by releasing the following statement:
“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote. “I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”
Goulding’s demand could potentially alter her Nov. 28 halftime appearance of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys’ have helped promote the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign since 1997.
Goulding’s response to the backlash has in turn ignited a backlash from the other side of the issue, including dismissive social media posts from conservative pundits, including former Arkansas governor and television hosts Mike Huckabee and former presidential candidate Herman Cain.
