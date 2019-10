Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott on Saquon Barkley: ‘You don’t expect a guy that big to run that fast’ October 31, 2019 03:39 PM

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got to know New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley when they were in college. Elliott is impressed by the second-year player. "He's a great dude, great back," he said. "He looks better than ever."