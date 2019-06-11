Photos: Dallas Cowboys minicamp, June 11, 2019

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a short pass during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebackers Andrew Dowell (45) and Leighton Vander Esch (55) battle during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) attacks a sled during drills with linebackers Sean Lee (50) and Joe Thomas (48) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) attempts to dislodge the ball from linebacker Nate Hall during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys guards Adam Redmond (61) and Connor Williams (52) work on lineman drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers (80) is stopped by defensive end Daniel Wise (64) and linebacker Nate Hall (43) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nate Hall (43) goes through hand drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaves the field after the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety George Iloka (20) gets caught up in the middle during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas (48) gets in some extra practice after the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Daniel Wise (64) runs sprints to conclude the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) runs sprints to conclude the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) grabs a pass in front of linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett runs with the team after the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney (73) signals touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks into the end zone for a receiver during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) punts one through traffic during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) zeros in on a receiver during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety George Iloka (20) goes through drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) about the previous route during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin (10) works with a trainer and resistance bands on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) puts one through the uprights held by punter Chris Jones (6) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett talks to running back Mike Weber (40) during a water break during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) kneels during simulated football drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) went 20 yards downfield to explain the previous play to wide receiver Jon’vea Johnson (81) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett explains a route to a wide receiver during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safety George Iloka (20) grabs a pass during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) puts one through the uprights held by punter Chris Jones (6) during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) and tackle Mitch Hyatt (65) face off at linemen drills during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
