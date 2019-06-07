Dallas Cowboys

Govern yourselves accordingly: Cowboys announce key training camp dates, practice sked

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by defensive end Robert Quinn (58) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The Cowboys released their tentative schedule for training camp and key dates on Thursday as they prepare to embark on their eighth straight camp in Oxnard, their 13th since 2004.
The team arrives July 25 for a three-week stay on the West Coast. The first practice is set for July 27. They will have a Blue/White Scrimmage on Aug 4.
The first preseason game is Aug. 10 at San Francisco. The Cowboys will break camp Aug. 15 and travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 17.
The team will then return home for the remainder of training camp at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.



Here is a tentative schedule for practice (all times below are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted; practice times subject to change):


Saturday, July 27

3:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, July 28

3:30 p.m. Practice

Monday, July 29

3:30 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, July 30

10:45 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, July 31

Player off day - no availability

Thursday, August 1

3:30 p.m. Practice

Friday, August 2

3:30 p.m. Practice

Saturday, August 3

3:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, August 4

3:30 p.m. Blue/White Scrimmage

Monday, August 5

Player off day - no availability

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 p.m. Practice

Thursday, August 8

10:45 a.m. Practice

Friday, August 9

Team Travel to San Francisco

Saturday, August 10

6:00 p.m. @ San Francisco

Sunday, August 11

Player off day - no availability

Monday, August 12


3:30 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, August 13

3:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 14

3:30 p.m. Practice

Thursday, August 15

10:45 a.m. Practice

Break Camp in Oxnard - Travel to Hawaii

Friday, August 16

Player meetings - no availability

Saturday, August 17

4:00 p.m. (HST) vs. LA Rams

@ Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

*Information about practice days and times at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be made available at a later date.



Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

