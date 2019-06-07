Govern yourselves accordingly: Cowboys announce key training camp dates, practice sked

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by defensive end Robert Quinn (58) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The Cowboys released their tentative schedule for training camp and key dates on Thursday as they prepare to embark on their eighth straight camp in Oxnard, their 13th since 2004.
The team arrives July 25 for a three-week stay on the West Coast. The first practice is set for July 27. They will have a Blue/White Scrimmage on Aug 4.
The first preseason game is Aug. 10 at San Francisco. The Cowboys will break camp Aug. 15 and travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 17.
The team will then return home for the remainder of training camp at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
