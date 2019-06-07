Govern yourselves accordingly: Cowboys announce key training camp dates, practice sked

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by defensive end Robert Quinn (58) during OTA’s at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

The Cowboys released their tentative schedule for training camp and key dates on Thursday as they prepare to embark on their eighth straight camp in Oxnard, their 13th since 2004.

The team arrives July 25 for a three-week stay on the West Coast. The first practice is set for July 27. They will have a Blue/White Scrimmage on Aug 4.

The first preseason game is Aug. 10 at San Francisco. The Cowboys will break camp Aug. 15 and travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 17.

The team will then return home for the remainder of training camp at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.





Here is a tentative schedule for practice (all times below are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted; practice times subject to change):







Saturday, July 27 3:30 p.m. Practice Sunday, July 28 3:30 p.m. Practice Monday, July 29 3:30 p.m. Practice Tuesday, July 30 10:45 a.m. Practice Wednesday, July 31 Player off day - no availability Thursday, August 1 3:30 p.m. Practice Friday, August 2 3:30 p.m. Practice Saturday, August 3 3:30 p.m. Practice Sunday, August 4 3:30 p.m. Blue/White Scrimmage Monday, August 5 Player off day - no availability Tuesday, August 6 3:30 p.m. Practice Wednesday, August 7 3:30 p.m. Practice Thursday, August 8 10:45 a.m. Practice Friday, August 9 Team Travel to San Francisco Saturday, August 10 6:00 p.m. @ San Francisco Sunday, August 11 Player off day - no availability Monday, August 12



3:30 p.m. Practice Tuesday, August 13 3:30 p.m. Practice Wednesday, August 14 3:30 p.m. Practice Thursday, August 15 10:45 a.m. Practice Break Camp in Oxnard - Travel to Hawaii Friday, August 16 Player meetings - no availability Saturday, August 17 4:00 p.m. (HST) vs. LA Rams @ Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI *Information about practice days and times at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be made available at a later date.



