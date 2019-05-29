PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys second OTAs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys corner back Treston Decoud (34) blocks out on Dallas Cowboys corner back Chris Westry (39) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Running backs coach Gary Brown puts running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) through drills during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) attempts to disrupt quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during passing drills at the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Cowboys secondary including corner back Mike Jackson Sr. and safety Donovan Wilson (37) go through defensive drills during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys corner back Anthony Brown (30) is guarded by Dallas Cowboys corner back Jourdan Lewis (27) during secondary drill at the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) challenge each other to hit a target on the sidelines after the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays catch with head coach Jason Garrett after the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett talks with quarterback Mike White (3) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Daniel Wise (64) stretches during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Webber Jr. (40) breaks through a gap in front of defensive tackle (79)Trysten Hill during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys safeties Xavier Woods (25) and Jeff Heath (38) watch the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s from the sideline at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) outruns linebacker Chris Covington (59) in the backfield during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) goes in low for the catch during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys Passing Game Coordinator & Defensive backs coach Kris Richard coaches up corner back Donovan Olumba (32) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys Director of Advance Scouting Judd Garrett talks with wide receiver Reggie Davis (11) during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches tight end drills during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) goes through exercises and stretches during the Dallas Cowboys OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 29, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
