PHOTOS: Randall Cobb, Dak, Zeke, Amari and more at first day of OTAs for the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs a sideline pass drill during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs pass drills during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gives route directions during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during drills at OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Webber Jr. (40) grabs a pass during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (36) grabs a pass during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) and linebacker Sean Lee (50) work on technique during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (88) practices catching throws during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) stretches during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Webber Jr. (40) goes through drills for running backs coach Gary Brown during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) stretches during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) dances onto the field after OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mike White (3) scrambles out of the pocket during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) jokes around with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebackers Leighton Vander Esch (55) and Jaylon Smith (54) go through linebacker drills during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovem (66) blocks out defensive end Ricky Walker (68) during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes the offense through drills during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes a water break during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten talks with tight ends Codey McElroy (84) and Blake Jarwin (89) during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth