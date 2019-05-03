Stars one win away from conference finals after gutsy Game 5 win in St. Louis

Jason Dickinson on sparking offense with line changes Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson said the line changes may have sparked the offense but said players find something within themselves regardless. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson said the line changes may have sparked the offense but said players find something within themselves regardless.

The Dallas Stars are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals after taking Game 5 2-1 against the St. Louis Blues Friday night at Enterprise Center.

The Stars can clinch the series with win in Game 6 at 2 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center.

If the Blues win, the series goes back to St. Louis, Mo., for Game 7 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Jason Spezza gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with a goal 2:42 into the first period on an assist from Tyler Seguin. Esa Lindell gave the Stars a 2-0 lead early in the second period after being fed by Alexander Radulov.

The Stars killed four penalties for the Blues and goalie Ben Bishop had 38 saves. His only mistake was a misplayed puck in front of the net that Jaden Schwartz put in the net with 11:34 left in the game.

The Dallas defense held them off despite 39 shots on goal compared to the Stars’ 27.

The last time the Stars reached the conference finals was 2008. The last time they reached the Stanley Cup Finals was 2000.

