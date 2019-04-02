Watch Dak sway to Garth Brooks with Cowboys teammates at Rangers game

Watch Dak and Cowboys teammates sway to Garth Brooks Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White and Michael Gallup attended the Rangers game Tuesday night in Arlington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White and Michael Gallup attended the Rangers game Tuesday night in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enjoys baseball but the real draw to Tuesday’s Texas Rangers game sounds like it was the new Fowl Pole.

Prescott, Cooper Rush, Michael Gallup and Mike White were on hand to watch the Rangers play the Astros at Globe Life Park but some of the Rangers’ crazy concession items were on the to-do list, as well.





“I heard about a two-foot long chicken tender,” Prescott told Fox Sports Southwest dugout reporter Emily Jones.

Prescott said he’s felt the support from a bunch of the Rangers players and wanted to do the same.

“I wanted to come out support these guys,” he said. “I’m a sports fan in general. It’s great when you can come down the road and see these guys.”

Prescott said his favorite baseball player growing up was Chipper Jones. “My grandparents were big Braves fans so they were always on TV and I got to watch Chipper a lot,” he said.

No word yet if Prescott actually got his hands on a Fowl Pole, the Rangers’ two-pound chicken tender. But he and his teammates did sway along to Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places” on camera between innings.

The Cowboys players weren’t the only celebrities on hand Tuesday. Former Rangers great Mike Napoli watched with friends from behind home plate.



