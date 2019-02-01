Jerry Jones and Tony Romo have had many conversations including one about ... bread

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former quarterback Tony Romo have had countless conversations over the years.

They’ve talked about football. They talked about life. And they talked about ... bread.

Yes, one of Jones’ most memorable conversations with Romo centered on judging restaurants by the type of bread served before a meal.

“I had a great conversations with him one night about the breads that are served before dinner at various restaurants and how you can tell a lot about the restaurant based upon the bread,” Jones said last month at the Senior Bowl.

So what’s the secret?

“I don’t know that we came up with only one,” Jones said, smiling, “but it was an interesting conversation. He was very entertaining.”

That’s why Jones had no doubt that Romo would succeed in the CBS Sports’ broadcast booth, and he’s among the many football fans eager to see Romo make his Super Bowl debut Sunday.

Sure, both wish it were as a player, but Romo has taking the broadcasting world by storm in two short years as the lead analyst alongside Jim Nantz on CBS.





Romo’s engaged fans with his football savvy, whether it’s predicting plays or breaking down the ins and outs of why a particular succeeded or failed.

He’s been dubbed “Romo-stradamus.” Some may even bet on whether Romo’s forecast is on point in Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

But Jones has enjoyed seeing one of his star players become a star in the broadcast booth.

“[The AFC Championship broadcast] sounded like the countless conversations that I’ve had with him about the game, about sports and frankly about life issues that impact the game,” Jones said last month at the Senior Bowl. “I don’t know of anyone that puts in practice any more of looking for new ideas, working to make those ideas happen, and I’m thrilled that our fans are getting an opportunity to hear all the years and years and years of thought and work that he’s put into studying this game.





“He’s got a unique perspective. He has unique skills. He’s always ... his No. 1 thing has been ability to see. His eyesight. He just sees abnormally, and he gets to cover a lot of ground and quickly once he sees it. Among many attributes he’s got, it’s really showing up on his ability to make the game more entertaining for fans. I was fortunate to have that kind of dialogue and those kinds of conversations with Tony for years.”