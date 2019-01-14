Cowboys have prognosis on Travis Frederick’s return

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is expected to join the team when their their off-season program begins in March.

Frederick, who missed the entire 2018 season while battling Guillain-Barre syndrome, has steadily improved but still is far from playing shape, according to head coach Jason Garrett. Frederick also had surgery last week to clean up an injury in his right shoulder, Garrett said.

“He’s gotten stronger and stronger,” Garrett said at his Monday press conference. “He’s worked very hard in the weight room to get himself back and we do anticipate him, if things continue the way they do, to be involved in our off-season program right from the get-go.”

Frederick remained close to the team throughout the season, which Garrett credited as a crucial element for the offensive line, which dealt with a coaching change in October and multiple injuries to established linemen.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Travis was off the charts this year,” he said. “For him to immerse himself into our football team the way he did, that’s such a positive impact on us. He was at every meeting, every practice, every walk through every single day.”

Frederick worked as an assistant coach on the sideline during games. His replacement Joe Looney praised Frederick for helping him step into his Pro Bowl shoes and do an admirable job.

“He was such a stabilizing factor. Then we made that coaching change. I think he helped Marc [Colombo] immensely,” Garrett said. “So his leadership and his dedication and his selflessness for our football team, I can’t overstate it.”