Elementary school kids nail imitations of Zeke, Vander Esch and Jaylon signature gestures

Dez Bryant threw up his X, but plenty of gimmicks and shtick remain with the Dallas Cowboys players.

There is Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s famous “Feed Me” gesture that he makes after a run, or long pass catch.

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, “The Wolf Hunter,” has quickly gathered a following by doing his “wolf howl” after making a big play.

And linebacker Jaylon Smith brought his “Swipe” from Notre Dame to the Cowboys.

While watching these three guys do these gestures in a game is fun, nothing beats a bunch of little kids doing the exact same thing.

In a shameless move to create content anchored around the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game on Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Rams, we asked a bunch of kids from Tanglewood Elementary School in Fort Worth to imitate Feed Me, The Wolf Howl and The Swipe.

Remember, these are kids. No critiquing is allowed.