How Taco Charlton rubbed the Cowboys wrong and what he changed to get back on field

When the Dallas Cowboys started reducing defensive end Taco Charlton’s snaps and using over the last month, it was blamed on his attitude and approach in practice as well his recovery from a shoulder injury.





But, according to Charlton, he was benched because the coaches didn’t like the way he carried himself off the field.

The 2017 first-round pick from Michigan was inactive for games against Philadlephia (Nov. 11), Atlanta (Nov. 18) and Washington (Nov. 22) supposedly because a shoulder injury. He returned against the New Orleans (Nov. 29) and saw a season-low four snaps. He was then inactive for the following two games against the Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 9) and Indianapolis Colts (Dec. 16).

Charlton learned his lesson and changed his ways, allowing him to return to action in Sunday’s 27-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appears to set to remain active for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and the upcoming playoffs.

“We have had our talks,” Charlton said Friday. “It didn’t have so much to do with practice but away from everything and just walking around and stuff like that, just how I carry myself. We made the corrections. Everything improved. They like where I am now. We are going to keep improving.”

Charlton, who actually came up with the “Hotboyz” nickname for the defensive line, is laid back and that can sometimes be misunderstood.

“I go smooth so it comes off a little wrong,” Charlton said. “But we have a common understanding. I am coming in, keeping my head down and keep working. So that is the mindset I have been going in with and everything has been improving. Just coming in here and work. Don’t do too much. Do what I am supposed to do and it will be good.”

Asked if it bothered him to squelch his personality and conform when so much of this young team, especially on defense is built around swag, Charlton chose not to complain.

“We come here to work,” Charlton said. “Anything that helps me get back out there to help my team out. I am just happy to be out there and help the Hotboyz and make everything go.”