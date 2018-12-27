Why Dak Prescott, Scott Linehan want to use Giants game to build momentum for playoffs

The last time the Dallas Cowboys made the playoffs was in 2016. They secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye before the regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.
So they rested starting running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott and many of other starters played just one series before sitting to stay out of harm’s way going into the postseason.
A 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in divisional playoffs two weeks later that featured a slow start on offense can partially be blamed on the long layoff between playing meaningful games, as well some late-game magic by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
So with the Cowboys (9-6)facing a similar situation heading into Sunday’s season finale at the New York Giants (5-10), a team that has already won the NFC East and is locked into the No. 4 seed and a wild-card matchup most likely against the Seattle Seahawks hopes to learn from their recent history when the question of sitting out comes up.
“I think that’s what you can turn to as a reason on why we should play and how important it is that people just keep their feet moving and stay active,’‘ Prescott said of the loss two years ago.
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan also looked back with regret. He said not having a bye this team helps as they playing the following week, justifying the need to stay sharp even more.
”There was a long time between the last time we played until the first playoff game,” Linehan said. “You can argue that is better to keep playing. Maybe the best way to look at as we don’t have a bye. We keep playing and stay on schedule. I think that can work in our favor.”
The key for both Linehan and Prescott is trying to continue to improve offense against the Giants and build some momentum heading into the playoffs. It’s the hot teams, not necessarily the rested teams who find themselves going far in the postseason.
”I don’t know about this not playing stuff, but we’ve got a momentum that we’ve got to keep going,’‘ Prescott said. “I think coach has said it before, momentum is huge. It’s a big thing in this league. That’s what it’s about, the team that gets hot. I think it’s important for a lot of guys to get out there and play and keep it going.’‘
Linehan said a Cowboys team that rebounded from a 3-5 to win six of its next seven games to win the division and clinch the playoff berth because an urgent, back-against-the-wall mentality needs to just continue what they have been doing over the second half of the season.
”We want to maintain momentum as a team playing it’s best football in the second half of the year,” Linehan said. “For us, we see a huge upside in playing the game the same way. It’s important to continue playing winning football. We are getting close to the tournament. Other than this week, you got to win to advance. You have to have that mentality.”
