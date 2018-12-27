Why Dak Prescott, Scott Linehan want to use Giants game to build momentum for playoffs

The last time the Dallas Cowboys made the playoffs was in 2016. They secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye before the regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.











So they rested starting running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott and many of other starters played just one series before sitting to stay out of harm’s way going into the postseason.







A 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in divisional playoffs two weeks later that featured a slow start on offense can partially be blamed on the long layoff between playing meaningful games, as well some late-game magic by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.







So with the Cowboys (9-6)facing a similar situation heading into Sunday’s season finale at the New York Giants (5-10), a team that has already won the NFC East and is locked into the No. 4 seed and a wild-card matchup most likely against the Seattle Seahawks hopes to learn from their recent history when the question of sitting out comes up.







“I think that’s what you can turn to as a reason on why we should play and how important it is that people just keep their feet moving and stay active,’‘ Prescott said of the loss two years ago.