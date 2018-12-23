Zeke Elliott hosted kids from Boys & Girls Club at Bucs game, Boise State team visits

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got into the Christmas spirit early for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He hosted 50 kids and coaches from the St. Louis-based Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club. Elliott participated in the athletic programs at the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club growing up in St. Louis.

Elliott teamed up with Nike and Glace Bags to equip every member of the group with shoes, t-shirts, a clear backpack as well as tickets to the game.

The kids from St. Louis were not the only connected guests expected at the game. The entire Boise State football team was slated to come to the game as well.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Boise State will play in the First Responders Bowl at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 26.

It provided a great opportunity check out the contingent of Boise State players on the Cowboys, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end/tackle Tyrone Crawford, safety Darian Thompson as well as quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore.

Moore and Vander Esch are expected to speak to the team after the game.