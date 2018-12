How does a humbled Scott Linehan plan to fix the Cowboys’ season-long red-zone issues

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Sunday’s humbling, 23-0, loss to the Indianapolis Colts was the first time he had ever been shut out in the NFL.







At least, he didn’t think so and certainly not in recent history. “ ... It doesn’t taste very good for any of us and I think it’s been a great motivating factor for all of us to kind of re-check our whole card and get ready to go and have a much better performance,” Linehan said. The truth is that Linehan was shut out three times previously, the last being 26-0 by the Green Bay Packers in 2009 in what was his first year as coordinator of the Detroit Lions at the beginning of a five-year stint before coming to the Cowboys in 2014. But that part of history is not the issue that is plaguing a frustrated Linehan and the Cowboys now. The main reason for the shutout against the Colts, if not for the loss, is their continued struggles in the red zone. The Cowboys, the second worst red-zone team in the NFL, were 0-for-2 in the red zone against the Colts and head into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, still needing just one win to clinch the NFC East title. Dallas is converting just 44.19 percent of its trips inside the 20 into touchdowns and is a dreadful 18.18 percent the past three games. It has caused frustration and consternation at Cowboys headquarters this week. Linehan said the coaches discussed the red zone at length in meetings Wednesday.