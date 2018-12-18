Dallas Cowboys

Five Cowboys made the Pro Bowl, including one first-time honoree at a new position

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

December 18, 2018 07:56 PM

Here is the NFC playoff picture after Week 15

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture after Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams hold the top two seeds, followed by the Bears, Cowboys, Seahawks and Vikings.
By
Up Next
Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture after Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams hold the top two seeds, followed by the Bears, Cowboys, Seahawks and Vikings.
By
Frisco

Five members of the Dallas Cowboys were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, including first-time honoree Byron Jones in his first year at cornerback after three years at safety.

The game is set for Jan. 27, 2019 in Orlando, Fla., one week before Super Bowl LIII.

Joining Jones are defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Ezekiel Elliott, both making their second appearances, right guard Zack Martin, making his fifth straight trip, and left tackle Tyron Smith, making his sixth straight trip.

Smith, Martin, and Lawrence were voted in as starters. Jones and Elliott made it as reserves.

Smith is now tied with Rayfield Wright for the most by a Cowboys offensive tackle.

For the third consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will be in its original NFC vs. AFC format. For three years prior, it was “unconferenced.”

Of course, the Cowboys are hoping they will be forced to skip the Pro Bowl to play in the Super Bowl the following week.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. :@clarencehilljr

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  