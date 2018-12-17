This Jason Garrett call made SI’s list of 2018’s 10 worst coaching decisions

Jason Garrett, like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys, had a rough Sunday.
The team suffered a difficult 23-0 loss at the hands of the Colts in Indianapolis.
Unlike in weeks’ past, there was not one bad decision that stood out.
Despite the loss — and wins by the Eagles and Redskins — the Cowboys still control their own destiny when it comes to claiming the NFC East.
But on Monday, Sports Illustrated ranked the top 10 worst coaching decisions across all sports during 2018.
And one early-season decision made by Garrett ranked fifth on the list.
Back on Oct. 8, Dallas fell in overtime to the Houston Texans, 23-20.
During the first drive of that extra period, Garrett elected to have his team punt on 4th and 1 at the Texans’ 42.
The decision was second-guessed by many, including owner Jerry Jones.
But given how things have turned out since, Garrett’s call wasn’t the worst of 2018.
