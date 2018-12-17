This Jason Garrett call made SI’s list of 2018’s 10 worst coaching decisions

Jason Garrett, like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys, had a rough Sunday.

The team suffered a difficult 23-0 loss at the hands of the Colts in Indianapolis.

Unlike in weeks’ past, there was not one bad decision that stood out.

Despite the loss — and wins by the Eagles and Redskins — the Cowboys still control their own destiny when it comes to claiming the NFC East.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

But on Monday, Sports Illustrated ranked the top 10 worst coaching decisions across all sports during 2018.

And one early-season decision made by Garrett ranked fifth on the list.

Back on Oct. 8, Dallas fell in overtime to the Houston Texans, 23-20.

During the first drive of that extra period, Garrett elected to have his team punt on 4th and 1 at the Texans’ 42.

The decision was second-guessed by many, including owner Jerry Jones.

But given how things have turned out since, Garrett’s call wasn’t the worst of 2018.