Revenge for Atlanta meltdown isn’t motivating the Cowboys. Or is it?

It’s as if there was an edict issued by Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett inside the locker room Tuesday.

“Henceforth, we shall nay speaketh of the Atlanta game from a year ago” was the decree, it seems.

The Cowboys’ 27-7 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta a year ago sent the 2017 season into a tailspin. Dallas, which had won three in a row, was dominated as Dak Prescott was sacked eight times. It started a three-game losing streak, and the Cowboys missed the playoffs.

“What happened in Atlanta last year?” defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford asked slyly. “That should answer your question.”

The offensive line, of course, may have a harder time pretending to forget. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn had six of the eight sacks. Clayborn was able to take advantage of Chaz Green filling in for injured left tackle Tyron Smith. Clayborn has only four sacks in 17 games since.

Heck, he only has 11 solo tackles since that game.

“They’re a talented team, and we got our butts whipped there last year, so we’re gonna have to execute and hopefully get another road win,” Cowboys right guard Zack Martin said. “It’s a new year. Obviously we’re aware of that but right now we’re focusing week by week.”

Smith is back and coming off arguably his best game of the year in Philadelphia. Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo played well in place of injured rookie Connor Williams.

Su’a-Filo is likely to start again if Williams isn’t ready to go Sunday. He credited Martin and Smith for helping with Eagles’ defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“We all know he’s a great player,” he said. “Listening to Zack and how he plays him and having Tyron Smith next to you. He’s an All-Pro player and been doing it for a long time. It helps you with whatever you’re doing.”

Su’a-Filo said he received a decent grade from O-line coach Marc Colombo.

“Always things to clean up. One good game is a good start, but especially as a individual you have to be consistent. That’s the name of the game,” he said.

Consistency is what the Cowboys desperately need in Atlanta. They’re trying to win consecutive games for the first time since winning at the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders last December.

“We just have to be able to string some games along and try to make a run at this thing,” Martin said. “Not the start we wanted but we’re still in position to control our own destiny.”