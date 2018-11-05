Week 9 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Titans

Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
By
Up Next
Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
By

Dallas Cowboys

Here’s how much a ticket will cost to see Cowboys-Titans on ‘Monday Night Football’

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2018 01:00 PM

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans both have plenty to play for when the two teams meet in ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football.’

Owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott need to earn a win in order to keep pace with the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings.

All three individuals have said as much.

Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper will also be making his debut with the Cowboys.

So, how much are tickets going for on StubHub.com?

Right now on the site, seat prices in the upper levels range from $6 to $70. Seat prices in the lower levels range from $87 to $570.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith welcomes a healthy debate with Dallas Cowboys' fans, who he calls the most 'nauseating in American history.'

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  