Here’s how much a ticket will cost to see Cowboys-Titans on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans both have plenty to play for when the two teams meet in ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football.’

Owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott need to earn a win in order to keep pace with the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings.

All three individuals have said as much.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper will also be making his debut with the Cowboys.

So, how much are tickets going for on StubHub.com?

Right now on the site, seat prices in the upper levels range from $6 to $70. Seat prices in the lower levels range from $87 to $570.