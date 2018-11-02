Titans making the Cowboys a home underdog again? Here’s what oddsmakers say

The last time the Cowboys played a football game, things didn’t go so well.

Before the team’s bye week, Jerry Jones’ team lost a close game to the Redskins in Washington.

However, the last time the team played at home, things went just fine. Before the start of the Week 6 games, oddsmakers anointed the Jacksonville Jaguars as a favorite on the road.

Dallas then dismantled them, 40-7.

Next Monday, they host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football.’





So, where have oddsmakers set the point spread for this game?

According to vegasinsider.com, the Cowboys are favored by five points at most outlets.