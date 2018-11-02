Amari Cooper won’t help the Cowboys this year. Trade deadline history proves it

Amari Cooper could very well become an essential cog in the Cowboys’ offense.

So, too, could Texans wideout Demaryius Thomas and Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate.

Houston surrendered a fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Thomas, while Philadelphia shipped out a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Tate.

Jones sent a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Cooper’s services.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But if history is any indication, those receivers will not provide much help to their respective teams. At least not this season.

Here is a list compiled by TheRinger.com’s Rodger Sherman that shows the production of wide receivers acquired at the trade deadline in their first season with their new team dating back to the year 2000.

Receiver New Team Season YPG After Trade TDs After Trade Kelvin Benjamin Bills 2017 36.2 1 Percy Harvin Jets 2014 43.8 1 Mike Thomas Lions 2012 3.1 1 Derrick Mason Texans 2011 0.9 0 Deion Branch Patriots 2010 64.2 5 Randy Moss Vikings 2010 43.5 2 Braylon Edwards Jets 2009 45.1 4 Chansi Stuckey Browns 2009 18 1 Roy Williams Cowboys 2008 19.8 1 Chris Chambers Chargers 2007 55.5 4 Jerry Rice Seahawks 2004 32.9 3 Quincy Morgan Cowboys 2004 28.9 0 Antonio Bryant Browns 2004 54.6 4