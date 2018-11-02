Amari Cooper won’t help the Cowboys this year. Trade deadline history proves it

Amari Cooper could very well become an essential cog in the Cowboys’ offense.
So, too, could Texans wideout Demaryius Thomas and Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate.
Houston surrendered a fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Thomas, while Philadelphia shipped out a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Tate.
Jones sent a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Cooper’s services.
But if history is any indication, those receivers will not provide much help to their respective teams. At least not this season.
Here is a list compiled by TheRinger.com’s Rodger Sherman that shows the production of wide receivers acquired at the trade deadline in their first season with their new team dating back to the year 2000.
|Receiver
|New Team
|Season
|YPG After Trade
|TDs After Trade
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Bills
|2017
|36.2
|1
|Percy Harvin
|Jets
|2014
|43.8
|1
|Mike Thomas
|Lions
|2012
|3.1
|1
|Derrick Mason
|Texans
|2011
|0.9
|0
|Deion Branch
|Patriots
|2010
|64.2
|5
|Randy Moss
|Vikings
|2010
|43.5
|2
|Braylon Edwards
|Jets
|2009
|45.1
|4
|Chansi Stuckey
|Browns
|2009
|18
|1
|Roy Williams
|Cowboys
|2008
|19.8
|1
|Chris Chambers
|Chargers
|2007
|55.5
|4
|Jerry Rice
|Seahawks
|2004
|32.9
|3
|Quincy Morgan
|Cowboys
|2004
|28.9
|0
|Antonio Bryant
|Browns
|2004
|54.6
|4
