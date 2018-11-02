Week 9 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Titans

Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
Amari Cooper won’t help the Cowboys this year. Trade deadline history proves it

Amari Cooper could very well become an essential cog in the Cowboys’ offense.

So, too, could Texans wideout Demaryius Thomas and Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate.

Houston surrendered a fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Thomas, while Philadelphia shipped out a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Tate.

Jones sent a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Cooper’s services.

But if history is any indication, those receivers will not provide much help to their respective teams. At least not this season.

Here is a list compiled by TheRinger.com’s Rodger Sherman that shows the production of wide receivers acquired at the trade deadline in their first season with their new team dating back to the year 2000.



ReceiverNew TeamSeasonYPG After TradeTDs After Trade
Kelvin BenjaminBills201736.21
Percy HarvinJets201443.81
Mike ThomasLions20123.11
Derrick MasonTexans20110.90
Deion BranchPatriots201064.25
Randy MossVikings201043.52
Braylon EdwardsJets200945.14
Chansi StuckeyBrowns2009181
Roy WilliamsCowboys200819.81
Chris ChambersChargers200755.54
Jerry RiceSeahawks200432.93
Quincy MorganCowboys200428.90
Antonio BryantBrowns200454.64



