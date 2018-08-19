Taco Charlton brings the rush and shows off a new ‘taco’ charm

Taco Charlton knows when he’s in the game it probably means All-Pro Demarcus Lawrence is on the sideline. That’s motivation enough for Charlton to bring it and he did Saturday against the Bengals.

Charlton, who is preparing for his sophomore season with the Dallas Cowboys, had a very “solid” game Saturday, to use his word, and hopes to keep building off the momentum.

“With D Law coming out I needed to make a strong impression and not have any let up and that’s what we want in the season,” said Charlton, who was wearing a large taco-shaped medallion on a necklace during post-game interviews. “When he comes out and I come in I need to keep on applying pressure and getting sacks.”





He had three tackles and the Cowboys’ lone sack. Perhaps his most impressive play was running down a tackle and forcing a fumble.

“It’ll mean more in the regular season,” he said. “We have a group that is ready to go get it. I’ve been working hard this offseason. It’s all coming to fruition.”

Charlton, who was a first round pick in 2017, said his confidence never wavered during a mostly uneventful rookie season.

“I know how good I am. I know how hard I work. I’m going to keep working hard. Keep learning under D Law and the future is bright,” he said.

He was most happy with the forced fumble because he didn’t give up on the play.

“I ran uphill first to get the sack on the quarterback and didn’t get it and then made the play all the way down the field and the hit caused the fumble,” he said. “Just not giving up on the play and the hustle and it showed how much I care about the game.”

About the shiny taco charm? He had it custom made by Ben Baller in Los Angeles. It was a gift to himself.

“It’s a heavier piece. I don’t know how much it weighs. I wear it here and there. I’ll bring it out sometime in pregame depending on my vibe. Today was a solid day,” he reasoned. “I could have had a couple more sacks out there so I’m not happy all the way.”

But happy enough to show off his new taco bling.