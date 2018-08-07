Watch controversial ex-Cowboys player deliver another brutal KO in his second UFC match

Greg Hardy continues to make the most of his opportunities in UFC.
On Tuesday night, the controversial former member of the Cowboys won his second career fight. And once again he knocked out his opponent (this time it was Tebaris Gordon) to achieve a victory.
And the fight only lasted 17 seconds.
The fight is the Hardy’s second in UFC’s fighter-search show “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Here’s White, who serves as president of UFC, reacting to Hardy’s victory.
In his first fight, Hardy prevailed over Lane in a first-round knockout. Lane, like Hardy, also played defensive end in the NFL. But unlike Hardy, his pro football career was nowhere near as productive.
This fight was the most talked about fight on the card in the opening episode of the second season.
White’s show, which first aired in June 2017, pitted amateurs against one another over the course of eight weeks. White, the UFC’s president, will offer several of the top contestants contracts in the UFC.
In the lead-up to the fight, White said on ESPN that the former Pro Bowl defensive end deserves a second chance.
Hardy called White an “angel” for providing the opportunity to start a new athletic career.
Hardy was one of the most controversial free-agent acquisitions in Jerry Jones’ tenure as owner and general manager of the organization.
In July 2014, the then-Carolina Panther was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped after the alleged victim refused to testify in his appeal.
The Cowboys signed him after he was released by the Panthers. A month later, images of his ex-girlfriend’s reported injuries became public, and he was suspended for 10 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That suspension was later reduced to four games.
Hardy was not re-signed after he finished his one-year contract with the Cowboys. In addition, he did not draw interest from any other teams in the league.
The troubled defensive end was also arrested on drug charges in Richardson, in September 2016. He later pleaded guilty and had to pay a fine and perform community service.
