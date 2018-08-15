Will we see male Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders? Two NFL teams will have them this season

Male cheerleaders are coming to the NFL this season.

Recent reports revealed that the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will have men on their cheerleading squads. At this time, it is unknown how many men might be on either team.

If the movement becomes a trend, could the world-famous Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad make the same move?

Right now, it’s unclear. Team officials have not yet responded to the Star-Telegram’s request for comment.

Throughout the franchise’s history, the Cowboys cheerleading squad has been known throughout the NFL and the world as part of the team’s excellence and marketability.

All of the cheerleaders must be able to execute a full split, which they perform as a group at the 50-yard line just before the start of every home game.

The process to make the team is rigorous and the rules regarding cheerleaders’ conduct are strict.

However, in recent years, debate over whether or not NFL cheerleaders receive fair wages has come rushing to the surface.

In June, reports surfaced that former Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins was suing the team because she earned much less than what the team’s male mascot did.

Wilkins, who was on the team from May 2014 through August 2017, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Wilkins is alleging that the team violated The Equal Pay Act and Fair Labor Standards Act and seeks “other available damages.”

Wilkins’ earnings in 2014 were 5,817.99; in 2015 she earned 12,381.09; in 2016 she earned $16,516.01 and in 2017 she earned $8,424.66. During the same period, Rowdy earned about $65,000 a year, the lawsuit alleges.

The Cowboys do not play the Rams this season, but they do play the Saints. However, that game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. And NFL cheerleading teams do not travel to road games.