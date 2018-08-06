Cowboys’ Randy Gregory takes another big step towards full return

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Randy Gregory practiced in pads for the first time on Monday but still isn’t participating in full or partial contact drills with the team.



Gregory, who was reinstated last month after a year-long suspension for repeated substance abuse violations, is being eased back into football activities by design.



Head coach Jason Garrett said Gregory’s health is the No. 1 concern. The team doesn’t want him to move too fast after missing the entire 2017 season because of the suspension. Gregory is unlikely to be fully active in practices until the team returns to Texas on Aug. 17.



“We’ll certainly try to ramp up his reps. He’s been doing some of the work in the morning with the team on the grass sessions,” Garrett said. “You’ll see him in pads here the next couple days, but he won’t get into practice here. We’re still trying to lay that base and that foundation. He’s done a really nice job, though.”



Gregory’s first workout with the team was on Aug. 1 without pads.

