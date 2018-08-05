These Cowboys’ rookies and backups stood out in scrimmage

The rookies and young players trying to make the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster were given their best chance yet to shine at training camp.



Sunday’s afternoon practice was a scheduled scrimmage that included both first teams going head to head in front of several thousand fans. The first and second teams, however, were not tackling, or even hitting particularly hard. There was a good mix of good and bad on both sides, including two interceptions thrown by Dak Prescott. Anthony Brown jumped in front of Terrance Williams for a pick six and Jeff Heath intercepted a pass off a deflection. Receiver Tavon Austin made a nifty catch over the top of rookie Charvarius Ward down the sideline for an early touchdown. Prescott also connected with tight end Geoff Swaim in the middle of the end zone for a score. But the defense finished with four interceptions, including one against Mike White an one against Daltom Sturm.



The coaching staff wanted to see the rookies go at it a little bit at the close of practice so we saw the first full contact action of the training camp.



Here are five rookies who stood out:



1. Tyree Robinson, safety: The undrafted rookie from Oregon tackled Bo Scarborough for a loss on the first play of the third-team scrimmage. Later, he took down tight end Rico Gathers.



“You just have to make the best out of the opportunity. I had a couple of chances to make some tackles and finally able to make some contact against Bo Scarborough,” Robinson said. “We haven’t been able to hit each other. It’s a good feeling just to get back tackling.”





Cooper Rush pass for Rico Gathers, broken up by rookie Tyree Robinson pic.twitter.com/b9OBoEGxLJ — Schuyler Dixon (@apschuyler) July 30, 2018

2. Trey Williams, running back: The 5-foot-7 Texas A&M alumnus rushed three times for about 20 yards and broke several tackles before going down. Williams, 25, was undrafted in 2015 and was cut on Thursday and resigned on Saturday.



3. Charvarius Ward, corner back: The rookie from Middle Tennessee State may have been beat by the veteran Austin early, but he rallied to turn in a pretty solid scrimmage. He sacked Mike White and intercepted Dalton Sturm.





Can I interest you in some Charvarius Ward coverage? #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/AxYLEaMoCR — The Willest (@willespndfw) August 5, 2018

4. Brian Price, defensive tackle: The two-year veteran from UT-San Antonio had a sack and forced a fumble.



5. Kyle Queiro, linebacker: The rookie from North Carolina intercepted Dalton Sturm on a deflection and a recovered a fumbled snap by White.