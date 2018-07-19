These are Jason Witten’s ‘Monday Night Football’ co-hosts

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is getting some new “teammates.”

On Thursday, ESPN announced the official “A-team” lineup for the network’s ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast team. Witten will serve as the color commentator, while Joe Tessitore will be doing play-by-play. Booger McFarland will be the field analyst and Lisa Salters will work as as the sideline reporter.

That foursome’s first regular-season game will be between the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders on Monday, Sept. 10. The contest will be the second part of a double-header broadcast by ESPN.

Witten, who turned 36 in May, met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this past April and told him he was going to retire after 15 seasons with the team.

Witten is the Cowboys’ franchise leader in receiving yards with 12,448 yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 68.