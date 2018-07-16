Crews install NCAA Final Four signage at AT&T Stadium in 2014. The Fort Worth and Arlington convention and visitors bureaus have formed a partnership to market each other's cities for events, such as the NCAA basketball tournament.
NCAA announces Final Four sites through 2026. Is the event returning to AT&T Stadium?

By Peter Dawson

July 16, 2018 05:56 PM

AT&T Stadium set a Final Four attendance record back in 2014, when the championship and two semi-final games collectively drew a crowd of 158,682.

But the stadium won’t have a chance to top that mark anytime soon.

Monday, the NCAA announced that no venue in Dallas-Fort Worth will be hosting the event, which takes place either the last weekend in March or first weekend in April.

However, several other cities in Texas were named as host sites, including Houston (2023) and San Antonio (2025).

The previous record for attendance at a game was 78,129 on Dec. 13, 2003, for the Michigan State-Kentucky game at Ford Field in Detroit.

You can find the full list of Final Four host cities through the year 2026 here.

