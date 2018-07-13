Owner of Cowboys’ single-season rushing record is retiring

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Oklahoma Sooners star DeMarco Murray has retired after seven seasons in the NFL.
Murray, 30, made the announcement Friday on ESPN’s NFL Live.
He was drafted by Dallas in the third round in 2011, played his first four seasons in the league with the Cowboys, including 2014 when he led the league with 1,845 yards on 392 carries and rushed for 13 touchdowns. He averaged 115.3 yards a game in ‘14. His 1,845 yards rushing is the single-season record by a Cowboys’ running back and 17th most in NFL history.
Murray was cut by the Tennessee Titans in March after two seasons. He led the AFC with 1,287 yards rushing in 2016 but had a career-low 659 yards in ‘17 because of injuries.
“It’s been a long time thinking, the last year or two, and physically, mentally and emotionally, I think it’s time for me to hang it up,” Murray told ESPN.
Murray was set to earn $6.5 million in 2018 and $6.75 million in 2019, but the Titans will not take on any dead money by releasing him, according to ESPN.
”It’s bittersweet, but for I think me it’s the right timing for myself and my family moving forward,” Murray said. “I’ve always heard the saying, ‘When you know, you know, and one day that day will come.’ And for me it’s been the last year or two. I’ve been constantly thinking about this. Working out still, in great shape, feel great, and it’s time. It’s time for me.”
Murray was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014. He rushed for 4,526 yards and 28 touchdowns in his four seasons with Dallas, sixth all-time for the franchise.
Murray ran for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also had 307 receptions for 2,165 yards and 6 scores.
Murray left Oklahoma as the career all-purpose yards leader with 6,498 yards. He also owns Sooners records for career touchdowns (64) and career receiving yards by a running back (1,512).
Comments