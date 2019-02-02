Football

Super Bowl LIII halftime show info: who is performing and what are the prop bets?

By Peter Dawson

February 02, 2019 02:29 PM

This seasons coaches on ‘The Voice’ are, left to right, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.
This seasons coaches on ‘The Voice’ are, left to right, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. NBS
This seasons coaches on ‘The Voice’ are, left to right, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. NBS

The big game is just a few days away.

The Rams and Patriots are set to play in Super Bowl LIII.

On the field, New England and Los Angeles provide a pretty even matchup.

But off the field, there is some controversy surrounding the contest’s halftime show.

Here is all the info you need for the musical act during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Who is performing?

Maroon 5, which is led by frontman Adam Levine, is the main act. Travis Scottand Atlanta rapper Big Boi will also perform.

How much do the performers get paid?

Surprisingly, nothing. This has been the trend for years at the Super Bowl halftime show.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

There’s no set time. But last February, Justin Timberlake’s performance was just under 14 minutes start to finish.

Now, for some interesting prop bets (per bookmaker.eu):

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

”One More Night” (+550)

“Makes Me Wonder” (Even)

“Sugar” (+900)

“Animals” (+700)

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?

Yes (+200)

No (-300)

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Over 7.5 (-130)

Under 7.5 (-110)

Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?

Yes (+2000)

No (-7000)

Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS Analyst Tony Romo shares his favorite hype song, talks about his transition to broadcasting and more.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

nightlife

  Comments  