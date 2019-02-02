Super Bowl LIII halftime show info: who is performing and what are the prop bets?

The big game is just a few days away.

The Rams and Patriots are set to play in Super Bowl LIII.

On the field, New England and Los Angeles provide a pretty even matchup.

But off the field, there is some controversy surrounding the contest’s halftime show.

Here is all the info you need for the musical act during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Who is performing?

Maroon 5, which is led by frontman Adam Levine, is the main act. Travis Scottand Atlanta rapper Big Boi will also perform.

How much do the performers get paid?

Surprisingly, nothing. This has been the trend for years at the Super Bowl halftime show.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

There’s no set time. But last February, Justin Timberlake’s performance was just under 14 minutes start to finish.

Now, for some interesting prop bets (per bookmaker.eu):

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?



”One More Night” (+550)



“Makes Me Wonder” (Even)



“Sugar” (+900)



“Animals” (+700)





Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?



Yes (+200)



No (-300)

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?



Over 7.5 (-130)



Under 7.5 (-110)

Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?



Yes (+2000)



No (-7000)