What did Dez Bryant say about new Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and his own NFL future

Count former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant as a fan of the team’s new No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper.





Bryant said the Cowboys’ acquisition of Cooper in a bye week trade with the Oakland Raiders eight weeks ago was “probably the best thing they could’ve done.”

“The dude is phenomenal,” Bryant said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday. “I don’t know what Oakland was doing.”

The Cowboys are 5-2 since Cooper arrived and are one win away from clinching the NFC East title.

As far as his own career, Bryant, 30, made it clear that he is not done playing football.

He is currently on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in his second practice after finally signing with the New Orleans Saints last month.

“I have to (play again). I got business and I got ball,” Bryant said. “I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X up.”

Bryant remains a fan of the Cowboys, who drafted him in the first round in 2010 and cut him last April after a career that had him finishing as the franchise leader in touchdown receptions.

“I’m going to always love the Cowboys,” Bryant said. “I’m going to always love Jerry Jones. I’m going to always love those players in that locker room.”