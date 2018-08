Ex-Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer is about to play for his third team in the past five months.

On Monday, The Oakland Raiders traded Switzer and a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for for a fifth-rounder.

Here’s how Switzer responded to the trade on social media:

During the 2018 NFL draft, which took place in and around AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys traded Switzer to the Raiders in a deal that sent defensive lineman Jihad Ward to Dallas.