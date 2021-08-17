Dallas Mavericks cap NBA Christmas Day slate against Utah Jazz; play Hawks Oct. 21

Dallas Mavericks and guard Luka Doncic, left, will play the Utah Jazz in Utah on Christmas Night on ESPN. The Mavs and Jazz game will cap a five-game slate of Christmas Day games. AP

The Dallas Mavericks will play on Christmas Day for the second consecutive year.

The Mavericks will play the Jazz in Utah at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in the finale of a five-game NBA slate. The game will air on ESPN.

The NBA season begins Oct. 19 with a double-header on TNT featuring the the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m.

The Mavs will play the Hawks in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 on a TNT double-header. The complete NBA schedule will be released on Friday. The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary season.

During the season’s first four days eight games will be nationally televised, including two doubleheaders each on TNT and ESPN, featuring 12 different teams and the last eight players to win the NBA’s MVP award.

Five games will be played on Christmas Day for the 14th consecutive season. Those games will air on either ESPN or ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8).

The Mavs played the Lakers in Los Angeles in the second to last of five games on Christmas last season.

The regular season will run from Oct. 19 through April 10, 2022. The 2022 All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland and air on TNT. The NBA Play-In Tournament is scheduled for April 12-15 and the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to start April 16.

NBA Christmas Day schedule

Hawks at Knicks, 11 a.m. (ESPN)



Celtics at Bucks, 1:30 p.m. (WFAA/Ch. 8)



Warriors at Suns, 4 p.m. (WFAA/Ch. 8)



Nets at Lakers, 7 p.m. (ESPN, WFAA/Ch. 8)



Mavericks at Jazz, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

