Bro-love triangle fight breaks out between Luka, Boban and Tobias Harris ... sort of

The NBA has proven that it produces some of the best “triangles” in the sports world — though this one might not be the type fans have come to expect from the game.

Prior to the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and his relatively-new bestie, teammate Boban Marjanovic, sported blue and pink “BFF” hoodies with their faces ahead of their crucial 125-107 win.

Before all the “awww shucks” start pouring in, people need to remember that that other tandem that was supposed to stand the test of time: the beloved Bobi-Tobi bond. That’s right, we’re talking about Tobias Harris, Marjanovic’s former No. 1 pal and his Philadelphia 76ers teammate before the big man signed with Dallas in 2019.

The hoodies and Mavs smiles didn’t escape Harris’ attention, who made his feelings jokingly known on Twitter Thursday.

Awk-ward.

Fans were tickled with the festering rift in this new bromance and then the tweets started flying.

Ah, all is right in MFFL-land, for now.

Doncic and his teammates have plenty to be smiling about these days as they are honing in on locking up the No. 6 seed in the Westen Conference.

With two games remaining, the 41-29 Mavs just need to win one against either one of their two draft lottery-bound opponents (the Toronto Raptors on Friday or the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday) to assure themselves of that slot.