A tearful J.J. Barea, the last tie to Mavs’ 2011 title team, says goodbye to Dallas

Video screen grab courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks

The last remaining tie to the Dallas Mavericks 2011 champion team has been released.

The NBA franchise announced that they were parting ways with J.J. Barea, a veteran point guard, humanitarian and undisputed fan favorite, on Wednesday evening.

“It still hasn’t hit me, but I woke up today super happy,” Barea said according to ESPN. “It’s been an amazing time here in Dallas. I wouldn’t change anything.

During a Zoom news conference, Barea, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle and general manager Donnie Nelson shared memories, laughs and some tears during a bittersweet farewell.

“Dallas is my second home from Puerto Rico,” an emotional Barea choked out. “It’s just special, man. It’s the happiest place I’ve ever played basketball. The people, you guys (press), my teammates, coach — coach is my favorite coach of all time — Donnie, Mark. They treated me the same way from day one.

“The fans. You guys don’t know how I feel when I go into the game...the fans and what they do, I just enjoy how Dallas... always is going to be a special place.”

"Dallas has been a second home to me... The fans... you guys don't know what it feels like when I go in the game."



JJ Barea starts to tear up talking about his time with the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/n4iLa9fw7U — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) December 10, 2020

“It’s a somber day,” Carlisle said. “I don’t really know how else to describe it. I look back at everything he accomplished and how much he did for this organization. It should be celebrated.”

In 2011, Barea was a pivotal piece on the board that made up the grandest stage in the NBA when the Mavericks took on the Miami Heat, especially during Game 5. During the most crucial game in the series, Barea finished with 17 points and five assists.

“When we were down 2-1, we made the move. ... He was a decisive factor in this team’s only championship,” Carlisle reminisced.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Heat — featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh — had absolutely no answer to him, and it showed in the most dramatic fashion possible.

People forget JJ Barea was a BUCKET in the 2011 Finals pic.twitter.com/fsxmaRiL4O — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) December 10, 2020

In a message to ESPN, owner Mark Cuban referred to the guard as a “legend.”

“What he did on the court is just a small part of who he is. Of course the title is big, but what he does for Puerto Rico, what he always does for people in need will always be even bigger,” Cuban said, according to ESPN.

During the 2017-18 NBA season, Barea took home the coveted J. Walter Kennedy Award from the Professional Basketball Writers Association for his disaster relief efforts in Pureto Rico. He was the first Maverick to win the award, SB Nation reported.

Barea raised almost half a million “in aid and set up a financial support fund on YouCaring.com, which has generated almost $270,000. He also coordinated five trips to the island to deliver 100,000 pounds of supplies such as generators, food, water, clothing, and medical supplies using the Mavs’ team plane thanks to the generosity of owner Mark Cuban,” SB Nation said.

The Mavericks re-signed Barea for one year and $2.6 million earlier this fall, but according to ESPN, Cuban was aware that the guard was going to be released and wanted to reward him for his 11 seasons with the team.

Filed to ESPN — Sources: Mavs plan to release J.J. Barea on Thursday. Mark Cuban knew this move was likely when Barea signed a 1-year, $2.6M deal last week but wanted to reward him for his impact over 11 years with Mavs. Barea, 36, still hopes to play in NBA this season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 9, 2020

“He is a champion in every respect,” Nelson said.