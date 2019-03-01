Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic honored for fourth consecutive month

Luka Doncic is at it again.

The Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation earned his fourth consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month award after averaging 24.4 points a game in February. He’s the first Mavericks player to receive the honor four or more times in a season. Jay Vincent won it three times in 1981-82.

The last rookie in the NBA to win the honor in each of the first four months since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. Towns earned the honor all six months in ‘16.

Doncic, who turned 20 on Thursday, recorded two of his four triple-doubles during the month.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

He is averaging a team-high 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, a team-high 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals in 32.2 minutes per game this season. He’s one of only six NBA players averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game this season. The other five players (Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić) were named to the All-Star Game two weeks ago.

The obvious Rookie of the Year leader leads all rookies in scoring (20.9), minutes per game (32.2), and is second in rebounding (7.3), assists (5.7), fifth in steals (1.0).

If Doncic holds averages of 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, he’d join Oscar Robertson as the second rookie in NBA history to do so.



