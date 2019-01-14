Mavs reportedly trying to unload Smith Jr. with Doncic given more control on offense

The NBA trade deadline is less than four weeks away, and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly looking to move a player who was thought to be a building block for the future.

ESPN reported that the Mavs have engaged the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic in trade talks for Dennis Smith Jr., the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The emergence of Luka Doncic as a primary ball-handler and playmaker has left Smith expendable.

The report also said that Smith and coach Rick Carlisle aren’t on the same page and that the Mavs and Smith are both open to a move.

The Mavs don’t play again until Wednesday. They took Monday off after a 119-114 loss Sunday to the Golden State Warriors and will practice Tuesday ahead of their midweek game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Smith has missed the past three games because of a back injury and is questionable Wednesday.

His numbers are down all around this season primarily because Doncic has taken over part of his role. Smith is averaging 12.6 points, down from 15.2 as a rookie last season, and also seen a downward trend in rebounds and assists while committing more turnovers.

ESPN, citing league sources, said that Carlisle has grown weary of Smith’s decision making. With the season-ending injury to guard J.J. Barea, rookie guard Jalen Brunson will play more minutes over the final 39 games.

He has impressed Carlisle so far.

The potential return for Smith might not be as lofty as hoped, and Orlando and Phoenix might not be willing to part with any of their young talent or draft picks.

The Magic are in the hunt for a low playoff seed in the Eastern Conference and might be see Smith as an upgrade who could help push them into the postseason. Their reward, though, would likely be a first-round matchup with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

The Suns have the worst record in the West and are in no position to unload their young pieces. However, they could be in the market for a point guard in the draft and might not be able to do better than Smith.

The Mavs, meanwhile, traded their 2019 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks to get Doncic. It’s protected if it falls within the first five picks, but there is little chance that happens and the Mavs could seek to recoup a first-rounder.

That might be too much ask for Smith, who is being shopped at low value.