Kyrie Irving reportedly following Kevin Durant to Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) AP

The Brooklyn Nets have won the NBA offseason. And it hasn’t even officially begun.

Kevin Durant is reportedly in agreement to join the Nets, as is former top pick Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN.

The Nets and Irving are expected to agree to a four-year, $141 million maximum contract as NBA free agency opens Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Contracts can be officially signed July 6.

Irving is a six-time All-Star who grew up in South Orange, New Jersey, a suburb of New York. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the top overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Duke, winning a championship with the Cavs in 2016. He was then traded to the Boston Celtics two years ago.

Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 7 rebounds with the Celtics last season.

He’ll join Durant, as well as former Texas A&M big man DeAndre Jordan, as the Nets make the biggest splash this offseason.