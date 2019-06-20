Emotional Zion Williamson credits mom after New Orleans takes him No. 1 in NBA draft

Zion Williamson, of Duke, smiles before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP PHOTO

Duke forward Zion Williamson was the No. 1 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Williamson, who was widely regarded as clearly the top prospect in the draft, played one season with the Blue Devils. He turned 19 on July 6.

The 6-foot-7, 285 pound star won the John Wooden Award, which recognizes the best play in the college basketball. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 68 percent as a freshman.

It was no surprise that he was the first pick but it still choked up Williamson, who was in tears and struggled to describe his feelings as his mother stood next to him during an ESPN interview. Williamson credited his mother for putting his dreams ahead of hers while he was growing up.

“My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without my mom,” Williamson said. “She did everything for me. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine.”

Zion Williamson breaking into sobs after being selected No. 1 overall. pic.twitter.com/MjsSw2RpFN — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) June 20, 2019