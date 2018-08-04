President Trump bashes LeBron James in late-night tweet

President Donald Trump took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Twitter late Friday night.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Los Angeles’ newest celebrity was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday after his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools launched a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown.

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The “I Promise School,” among other things, focuses on accelerated learning, provides job placement for parents, has an on-site food bank, supports children with stress from economic causes, gives every kid a bike to escape dangerous parts of town, and offers free colelge tuition to the University of Akron to all graduates beginning in 2021.

In the interview, James discussed the impact of sports and said he felt Trump was “using sports to kinda divide us.”

“Sports have never been something that divides people,” James told Lemon. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

Trump’s tweet came four days after the interview originally aired on CNN. It also appears as though Trump took Michael Jordan’s side in the Lebron vs. Jordan debate saying, “I like Mike!”

Though, it appeared, at least at one point, that Trump was a big fan of King James.